Bayelsa Gov, Diri, slams critics, opposition over claims of infrastructural crisis

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has responded to allegations by critics and opposition politicians about an alleged infrastructural crisis plaguing the state.

Diri made this clarification on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV, in the aftermath of his victory at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries.

The governor clinched the ticket with a total of 305 votes as the sole aspirant of the party out of 313 votes cast during the primary, which took place at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa.

Responding to criticism of his administration, Diri claimed they were all lies meant to tarnish his reputation while listing some of the ongoing rehabilitation works across the state.

He further reiterated the unity within the ranks of the PDP ahead of the governorship elections scheduled to hold in the state on November 11.

Diri said, “It is a lie for anyone to say my administration has not redressed the issue of roads and infrastructure across the state.

“On assumption of office, about 50 roads were impassable in Yenogoa and we already rehabilitated most of those roads. Of course, there might be a few roads untouched but majority of the roads were fixed. Also 30 new concrete roads were built — these were formally Earth roads and this is in addition to other projects in various parts of the state.

“And with what we have done and God on our side, we are ready for whatever they will bring but let me assure you, the PDP in Bayelsa is more united with many people decamping and we want to ensure that nobody can defeat the PDP.

“If you check the recent elections, the PDP swept the polls and this is a metric of the party’s strength.”

