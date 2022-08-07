Bayelsa Gov, Diri, speaks on alleged rift with predecessor Dickson

Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, has denied that he and Seriake Dickson, the current Bayelsa-West representative in the National Assembly, had any political differences.

According to Diri, when political activity increased, certain people and groups started fabricating stories based on their presumptions.

In a statement released in Yenagoa on Saturday by his chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, he claimed that the rumored conflict was the work of troublemakers determined to drive a fictitious and perceived wedge between him, Dickson, and other members of their political family in the People’s Democratic Party.

The governor said, “Deliberately, I chose to ignore such irresponsible but obviously sponsored reports, largely on the social media space and online platforms. Consistent with my character, temperament, and governance ideals, I have restrained and directed my media aides from joining issues or responding to some of these spiteful reports.”

Instilling peace and bringing the populace together, according to Diri, was one of his duties as a leader and governor.

He also emphasized that this was the key to effective leadership and the growth of the state.

“At every opportunity, I have unfailingly acknowledged and given due respect to my predecessors, in particular the man that handed the governance baton to me. It is therefore an exercise in futility for those trying to sow seeds of discord. For the benefit of the doubt, I have no rift with my predecessor. Our relationship remains cordial and mutually respectful.

“I, therefore, urge our people to ignore such reports and regard them as the handiwork of mischief-makers that do not mean well for our state and its progress. My administration is on the course, remains focused, and cannot be distracted regardless of how much our detractors try,” he added.

