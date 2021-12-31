Bayelsa Gov, Diri, swears in second wife, three others as High Court judges

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has sworn in his second wife, Patience Zuofa-Diri, and three other legal practitioners as High Court judges in the state.

Apart from the state’s ‘Second Lady,’ the other new judges are the former Registrar of the Bayelsa state High Court, James Lookie, Dr. Simon Amaduobogha, a Law lecturer at the Niger Delta University, and Mrs. Christine Enegesi.

While administering the oath of office on the new judges on Friday at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital, Diri said it was in fulfilment of his administration’s prioritizing the judiciary in view of its significant role in society.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Gov. Diri commended the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC), the state Judicial Service Commission, the state Chief Judge and the Chief Justice of Nigeria for facilitating the process and endorsement of their nomination from the state.

“These are strongholds of justice, protectors of liberty, symbol of law and order, custodians of the rule of law and embodiments of the hopes and dreams of our people.

“It is germane to restate that separation of powers should not in any way suggest division.

“In the end, we have a shared obligation to serve the people of Bayelsa State. We are one government united by one common purpose to deliver the hopes and dreams of the people of the state,” the Governor said.

