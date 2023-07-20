Bayelsa gov, Diri unveils106 vehicles to ease pains of subsidy removal

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri has unveiled 100 taxis and six luxury buses for a new transport scheme in the state as part of measures to alleviate the suffering of commuters in the state in the aftermath of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Inaugurating 100 taxis and six luxury buses at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall premises in Yenagoa, on Wednesday, Governor Diri said the initiative was his administration’s palliative to boost the transportation sector.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as acknowledging the hardship on Bayelsans due to the removal of the subsidy on petrol.

He said: “This is another historic day as we launch this fleet of transport vehicles to alleviate the suffering of our people.

“For those who have been crying over the ban on commercial tricycles at night, this is an effective replacement. The ban is, however, still in force.

“Now, we have taxis that will run within the city of Yenagoa and environs to the Niger Delta University at Amassoma, to the airport and the Federal University, Otuoke and other towns.

“I appreciate all Bayelsans for their patience. You know that your government has your welfare at heart.”

The governor called on youths of the state to take advantage of the initiative to empower themselves just as he projected that over 100 youths would be engaged as drivers in the intra-state and intra-city transport scheme.

Handing over the keys of the vehicles to General Manager of the Bayelsa State Transport Company, BSTC, Chief Timi Fanama, the governor said the new arrangement would be different from previous government’s transport initiatives in the state, urging the management to make good use of the vehicles to enhance the transport system.

