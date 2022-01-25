Entertainment
Bayelsa Gov’s aide addresses Mercy Aigbe, Sammie Okposo’s marital dilemmas
Bodmas Kemepadei, the media aide to Bayelsa State Governor, has stated that a man needs more than one woman in order to be mentally stable.
The Bayelsa state-born media personality, who had always advocated for polygamy in his social media posts, was addressing the recent controversies hovering around Nollywood, Mercy Aigbe and Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo.
Earlier, Mercy Aigbe revealed she was married to businessman Kazim Adeoti. The actress further stunned social media users when it was revealed that Adeoti was a friend of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry and a divorced father of three.
READ ALSO: Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, apologizes for impregnating U.S-based lady
Meanwhile, Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo on Tuesday morning took to the social media platform, Instagram to reveal he was taking a break from the music industry for his indulgence in extramarital affairs.
Reacting to the conundrum, Bodmas Kemepadei congratulated the entertainers.
“Hate it or love it, a man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable,” he said.
Read his statement below:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...