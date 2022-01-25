Bayelsa Gov’s aide addresses Mercy Aigbe, Sammie Okposo’s marital dilemmas

Bodmas Kemepadei, the media aide to Bayelsa State Governor, has stated that a man needs more than one woman in order to be mentally stable.

The Bayelsa state-born media personality, who had always advocated for polygamy in his social media posts, was addressing the recent controversies hovering around Nollywood, Mercy Aigbe and Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo.

Earlier, Mercy Aigbe revealed she was married to businessman Kazim Adeoti. The actress further stunned social media users when it was revealed that Adeoti was a friend of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry and a divorced father of three.

Meanwhile, Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo on Tuesday morning took to the social media platform, Instagram to reveal he was taking a break from the music industry for his indulgence in extramarital affairs.

Reacting to the conundrum, Bodmas Kemepadei congratulated the entertainers.

“Hate it or love it, a man needs more than one woman to be mentally stable,” he said.

Read his statement below:

