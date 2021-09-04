Bayelsa gov’s aide advises 2Face on what to do about his baby mama, Pero

Bodmas Kemepadei, a media aide to Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has urged Nigerian recording artiste, 2Face Idibia to marry his baby mama and former partner, Pero Adeniyi as his second wife.

Kemepadei’s comment is coming several hours after 2Face’s wife, Annie Idibia took to social media to allege that the multi-award winning singer is still romantically involved with his ex-lover.

The Bayelsa State media aide stated in a Facebook post that 2Face has the responsibility to take Pero as his second wife according to African tradition.

Read what he wrote;

“Tuface should marry Pero as his second wife and end the controversies and suspicion by Annie. A woman who gave him his Heir and a first daughter, and third child, does not deserve to be a baby mama, it’s a miscarriage of Justice,” he wrote.

“Till date she is not yet married, Tuface should marry her, she is his wife by African customs and traditions, you don’t impregnate a woman and abandon her when she has not committed any offense against you.

“Who then marries her with three children, this is wrong.

“Annie should calm down and open her heart to accept a mate”

