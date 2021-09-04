Connect with us

Entertainment

Bayelsa gov’s aide advises 2Face on what to do about his baby mama, Pero

Published

27 mins ago

on

Bayelsa gov's aide advises 2Face on what to do about his baby mama, Pero

Bodmas Kemepadei, a media aide to Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has urged Nigerian recording artiste, 2Face Idibia to marry his baby mama and former partner, Pero Adeniyi as his second wife.

Kemepadei’s comment is coming several hours after 2Face’s wife, Annie Idibia took to social media to allege that the multi-award winning singer is still romantically involved with his ex-lover.

The Bayelsa State media aide stated in a Facebook post that 2Face has the responsibility to take Pero as his second wife according to African tradition.

Read what he wrote;

Read also: 2Face, Annie Idibia marriage may hit the rock over alleged infidelity

“Tuface should marry Pero as his second wife and end the controversies and suspicion by Annie. A woman who gave him his Heir and a first daughter, and third child, does not deserve to be a baby mama, it’s a miscarriage of Justice,” he wrote.

“Till date she is not yet married, Tuface should marry her, she is his wife by African customs and traditions, you don’t impregnate a woman and abandon her when she has not committed any offense against you.

“Who then marries her with three children, this is wrong.

“Annie should calm down and open her heart to accept a mate”

Bayelsa gov's aide advises 2Face on what to do about his baby mama, Pero

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 − 1 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...