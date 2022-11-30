Bayelsa govt arraigns kidnap kingpin, John Lyon

The Bayelsa State government on Wednesday arraigned the kidnap kingpin, John Lyon Eke, at the state’s High Court in Yenagoa.

Eke, who was arrested in September, was arraigned alongside his gang member, Emmanuel Charles Angase, for allegedly masterminding the kidnap of top bankers, businessmen and prominent people in the state.

The suspects were docked on a 14-count charge of kidnapping, armed robbery and criminal felony.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ ALSO: Abuja big boy, John Lyon, arrested for kidnapping

The presiding judge, Justice Inikade Eradiri, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Okaka Correctional Centre in Yenagoa and adjourned the case till December 5 and December 21 for hearing.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs. Apulu Iyabosa, told journalists at the end of proceedings that briefs of the case were served on the defence counsel.

He said: “They have taken their plea and the matter has been adjourned for hearing till December 5. They pleaded not guilty to the 14-count charge against them. I have served them the brief today in court.

“The reason why we have to delay to this time is because of the flood, and that was why we filed in immediately after the flood receded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now