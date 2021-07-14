Politics
Bayelsa govt imposes curfew on Nembe LGA over violence
The Bayelsa State government on Wednesday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri areas of the Nembe local government area of the state over violent crisis.
The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr. Ayibaina Duba, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, said the curfew takes effect from Wednesday.
He said the curfew would be in force from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until the security situation in the affected communities improves.
The commissioner added that the decision to impose the curfew followed the government’s review of reports on violent crisis in the communities.
The statement read: “Bayelsa State Government has reviewed the reports of violent crisis in Nembe, leading to a breach of the public peace and the law by yet-to-be-identified individuals.
“The curfew shall be in force from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until the security situation in the affected communities improves.
“Relevant security formations have been mobilized to enforce the dusk to dawn curfew.
“Residents of the area are, therefore, advised to comply in their own interest.
“The government further wishes to implore residents of Nembe and aggrieved individuals in the area to allow peace to reign by seeking civilised alternatives to resolving whatever might have caused the recent unfortunate situation.”
