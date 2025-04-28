Bayelsa govt orders probe into shooting at Pro-Wike rally

The Bayelsa State government has called for an immediate investigation into the gunfire incident that disrupted a rally organised by supporters of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Yenagoa on Saturday.

The rally, convened by the political group New Associates led by George Turnah, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was briefly thrown into chaos when gunshots rang out from a nearby bush, sending attendees fleeing for safety. Calm was later restored, and the event continued as scheduled.

In a statement on Sunday, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Obiuwou Koku-Obiyai, condemned the violence and directed the police to identify and arrest those responsible.

She described the shooting as a “disturbing” development, noting that organisers had ominously warned that “the good, the bad, and the ugly” would be in attendance.

The government further expressed concern that the rally was held at a campground belonging to a religious organisation, a move it said contravened electoral guidelines and desecrated a sacred space.

“Political groups must not drag religious organisations into partisan activities that could compromise the sanctity of places of worship,” the statement read, warning that any religious body found complicit in political violations would face sanctions.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all residents, particularly amid rising political tensions.

The rally was steeped in controversy from the outset. Governor Douye Diri had earlier warned that the event could trigger violence, a concern dismissed by Wike’s supporters who vowed to proceed with the gathering.

Tensions escalated further when, on April 3, a High Court in Yenagoa granted an interim order restraining Wike’s loyalists from holding the rally at the Tombia roundabout field, following an application by Bayelsa Attorney-General Biriyai Dambo.

In response, supporters of Governor Diri organised a counter-rally at the same venue, prompting Wike’s group to postpone their event to April 26 in a bid to avoid confrontation.

Under the Electoral Act 2022, using places of religious worship for political activities is prohibited. Section 92(3) of the Act clearly states that religious centres, police stations, and public offices must not host political campaigns, rallies, or processions.

