Bayelsa govt says 2 military officials among state’s 3 new COVID-19 cases

Bayelsa government has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in the state.

It identified two of the cases as military officials, adding that the third case was a household contact traced to one of the military officers.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), announced the cases on Sunday May 24, in its update on COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Confirming it in a statement by Dr Inodu Apoku, the Deputy Chairman of Bayelsa State COVID-19 Task Force and permanent secretary in the ministry of health, the government said:

“The three new cases announced yesterday are a cohort. They were referred to us by a medical doctor.

Read also: Abia records 5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 of them returnees from Lagos

“Their cases were investigated, and samples collected. They are also not epidemiologically linked to any of our previously confirmed cases but admitted to recent travel histories to Lagos and Delta states.

“Two of them are military men while the third is a household contact to one of the two. They are all males.

“All contacts to the new confirmed cases are being line-listed and adequately followed up including necessary environmental decontamination.

“Samples have and are still being collected from their high -risk contacts while they have all been counselled on self-quarantine. Risk communication and community engagement are ongoing.”

Bayelsa is yet to record any death due to COVID-19. As at Monday morning, the state had a record of 11 cases of the virus and six of the patients had been discharged.

Join the conversation

Opinions