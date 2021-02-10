Bayelsa health workers begin strike over unpaid salary arrears Friday

Health workers in Bayelsa will begin an indefinite strike on Friday over non-payment of salary arrears by the state government.

The Chairman of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in the state, Mr. Barnabas Simon, who gave the notice in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa, said the union members were owed between two and 15 months’ salary arrears.

Simon expressed displeasure over many unresolved issues by the government, saying the crisis affects primary health care workers in the eight local government areas in the state.

He said the workers had given the government notice on the strike which would expire on Thursday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Bayelsa govt to pay special allowances to frontline health workers

“The Bayelsa State Council of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria is hereby directing all her members to down tools from February 12 after the expiration of the ultimatum on February 11,” he said.

According to him, the strike had become imperative following the state government’s refusal to address the workers’ grievances.

Simon said the health workers were also demanding the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage across the eight LGAs.

Join the conversation

Opinions