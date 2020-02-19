BAYELSA: I will never encourage violence despite Supreme Court’s ruling – Lyon

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, on Wednesday urged his supporters in the state and party loyalists to remain calm and eschew violence following the Supreme Court judgement that nullified his victory in the election.

Lyon said he had been a peacemaker and would neither support, sponsor nor direct anybody to engage in violent protest and agitation because of the judgement.

The apex court had last week nullified the APC candidate’s election over discrepancies in his running mate’s academic certificates submitted with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued by one Alphine Ogoh, Lyon appealed to the APC stakeholders and other concerned persons to remain calm and allow the party legal team to explore all legal remedies available in law to restore the mandate of the people.

He described as unfounded and defamatory allegations in some quarters that he was encouraging people to engage in violence following the judgement.

The statement read: “Chief David Lyon reassures Nigerians and the peace-loving people of Bayelsa State that as a law-abiding citizen, he will never support, sponsor or direct anyone to engage in acts inimical to the progress and wellbeing of the same people he seeks to govern.

“Chief David Lyon recognizes that there are different stakeholders in politics and they all reserve their inalienable rights to their opinions on issues affecting their wellbeing. Such stakeholders are also at liberty to express their opinions on issues but they should do so at all times within the ambit of the constitution and without making unfounded and unsubstantiated remarks against others, which amount to defamation.

“He insists that those who know him and have interacted with him can attest to the indisputable fact that he is a peace-loving person. His peaceful demeanor was demonstrated in the last governorship elections, when he seamlessly led peaceful electoral campaigns in the state. Chief David Lyon has respect for civil liberty and believes in legal and democratic processes of resolving issues.

“He also believes that in a democracy, the court is the last hope of the common man. Following the court pronouncement, he has been preoccupied with exploring all legal processes and remedies available in the constitution in the exercise of his fundamental human rights to address the unfortunate incident.”

