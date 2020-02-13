BAYELSA: INEC meets on Supreme Court’s directive Friday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would meet on Friday to take a decision on the Supreme Court’s ruling which nullified the election of Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon.

The apex court had in its ruling ordered the Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Lyon and his deputy and present it to the candidate with the second-highest votes in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The court, however, gave a caveat that the candidate must have met the constitutional spread of votes in at least two-thirds of the local government areas in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a chat with journalists on Thursday night, said the Commission has not received the court’s order.

He said: “As at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday when we left the office, we were yet to get an enrollment order. So, tomorrow (Friday), we will reconvene very early. And once we get the order, we will meet as a Commission and take a decision.”

