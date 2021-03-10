Bayelsa man beats wife to death with pestle | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Bayelsa man beats wife to death with pestle
A 56-year-old man, Christopher Chiabata, who beat his wife to death with a pestle has been arrested by the police in Onuebum Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.
Bayelsa police commissioner Mike Okoli on Tuesday said the suspect was apprehended and paraded after a failed attempt to take his own life by drinking Sniper to evade arrest.
Mr Okoli said “The suspect, on February 28, 2021, at about 0200hrs hit his wife with a pestle on her head over a domestic argument at Onuebum Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
Read also: Police arrests two kidnappers, free abductee in Bayelsa
“The wife, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where she was later confirmed dead.
“The suspect, after realising that he has committed murder, took sniper to commit suicide. He was rescued by neighbours, resuscitated and arrested. He has confessed to the crime. An investigation is ongoing”, CP Okoli said.
