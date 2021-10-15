Bayelsa orders schools to reopen October 25

The Bayelsa State government on Friday ordered all schools in the state to reopen for the 2021/2022 academic session on October 25.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah, gave the directive in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Christopher Ewhrudjakpo.

He said the decision was taken after the critical review of the flood situation in the state.

READ ALSO: Abacha a great man for creating Bayelsa – Diri

The statement read: “The date of resumption of all public and private primary and secondary schools for the 2021/2022 academic session in the state is Monday, October 25, 2021.”

The government also warned private schools owners to desist from altering approved academic calendars in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now