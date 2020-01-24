BAYELSA: Panel report reveals number of people killed during pre-election violence in Nembe

A report by the Panel of Inquiry on the pre-election violence in Nembe Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa State has revealed that 21 persons died as a result of the violence.

The state’s outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson, who received the report from the panel said the violence was barbaric.

The 21 persons lost their lives following violence that broke out during the botched PDP campaign in Nembe area three days to the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the governor decried the level of violence that took place in Nembe and described it as “tragic and sacrilegious.”

The governor said, “What took place in Nembe, should be referred to as, ‘Nembe massacre.’ It’s unfortunate that in this day and age this continues to happen from time to time in our country and in this state particularly.”

Governor Dickson said it was unfortunate that the perpetrators of the evil acts were yet to be arrested and meant to face the full wrath of the law two months after the election.

READ ALSO: ‘I assure you no man can unseat your husband’, Umahi tells Obaseki’s wife

“The Federal Government appeared not to be bothered about people who were killed in the name of politics and election. They wanted to take this state by force, and we thought, we should document it.

“You never can tell, sometimes the hands of justice move very slowly but they sure will move and I can tell, it will happen,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions