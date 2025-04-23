Bayelsa PDP debunks reports on dissolution of executive committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa has debunked reports on the dissolution of the State Working Committee led by Solomon Agwana.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

He said the reports that a caretaker committee had been appointed for the party in the state were not correct.

The PDP, South-South zone, had on Tuesday announced the dissolution of the executive committees for the party in Bayelsa and Edo States.

The PDP in a statement issued at the end of a meeting presided over by the party’s Deputy National Chairman, South-South, Dan Orbih, said the appointment of the caretaker committees followed the dissolution of the SWC in the two states.

However, Ogoli dismissed the reports as mischievous and ludicrous.

He said that the tenure of the former Zonal Executive Committee of the PDP elapsed on March 13, adding that to avoid a vacuum, a new caretaker committee was appointed and constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) the same day.



The spokesman said: “The report that the new State Caretaker Committee was appointed by the Zonal Executive Committee headed by Chief Dan Orbih is not correct.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) also pronounced the factional Zonal PDP congress held in Calabar, Cross River State that produced Chief Dan Orbih, as unconstitutional and a nullity.

“We also place it on record that the Zonal EXCO of the Party even when it is properly constituted still lacks the constitutional powers to dissolve a State Working Committee of the party.”

