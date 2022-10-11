Bayelsa PDP mocks petroleum minister, Sylva

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State on Monday described the boastful comment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to takeover the state in the forthcoming election as sheer arrogance of a non-existing political party in the state.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and leader of the APC in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva had declared a complete takeover at a stakeholders’ meeting of their party in Yenagoa.

Reacting to the boast, the Bayelsa State chapter of the PDP through its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ebiye Ogoli, described the boast as a mere joke by a party that has no base and structure in the State where many of the members have since defected from APC to PDP.

“That party, APC, is in disarray in Bayelsa State. They have no base, no structure. Their members kept joining the umbrella party since we came on board in 2020. Before the 2023 elections, we will wind down the APC in the State completely”, he said.

Mr. Ogoli, said the people were wiser and would not allow the APC manipulate their votes like they did in 2019.

Ogoli asked, “Does APC still exist in Bayelsa State? Bayelsans who truly know the day-to-day political happenings in the state would tell that Chief Timipre Sylva was just joking since he needed to tell his few supporters something to cheer”

“We have moved beyond the voodoo votes they recorded for themselves in 2019. The new technology of INEC has taken care of votes manipulation. With BVAS, results writing like they did in 2019 is no longer possible. In any free and fair election in this State, APC cannot win a single seat.

That party is a party of deceit. They have wrecked Nigerian economy. Insecurity is at the highest level. They have become so unpopular among Nigerians. We must work with the people to vote APC out. We are very confident Atiku will win the Presidential election”, Ogoli stated.

