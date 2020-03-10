BAYELSA: PDP youths stage protest against Alaibe in Abuja, want him expelled

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to expel Timi Alaibe from the party.

Alaibe was one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

A group under the auspices of PDP National Youth Rebirth Forum, demanded for Alaibe’s sack during a protest on Tuesday.

The goup, who stormed the Abuja national secretariat of the PDP accused Alaibe of being an active member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and insisted that he should be sacked

The protesters displayed placards in solidarity with the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri.

Alaibe, has since filed a pre-election suit challenging the nomination of Diri as the candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election in the state.

READ ALSO: Fake NNPC staff docked over N37m oil fraud

He is praying the court to void Diri’s nomination and to declare him, (Alaibe), as the winner of the PDP primary election.

Join the conversation

Opinions