Metro
Bayelsa Police starts ‘covert’ inquest into death of woman allegedly murdered by soldier boyfriend
The police in Bayelsa State has commenced a ”discreet” investigation into the alleged killing of an undergraduate of the Niger Delta University (NDU) murdered by her soldier boyfriend.
This was confirmed via a statement issued on Tuesday by SP Asinmin Butswait, Police Public Relations Officer in Bayelsa while confirming that Mr Mike Okoli, the Commissioner of Police, gave the order in Yenogoa.
The police has recovered the decomposing corpse of the 23-year-old victim, Jennifer Ugadu, a second-year student in the faculty of Education.
Read also: Police arrests woman for allegedly stabbing teenager to death in Bayelsa
”The corpse was discovered on July 13. Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased was shot in her apartment by her boyfriend, James Matol, who is allegedly a member of the Nigerian Army.
“Investigations also reveal that the deceased was last seen with the boyfriend on July 11,” the police said.
Residents had disclosed to reporters that the undergraduate was found dead with multiple injuries in her room around the University host community in Amassoma on Tuesday morning.
