Bayelsa Queens begin Champions League campaign with loss to Sundowns

Nigeria’s representatives Bayelsa Queens started their Champions League campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Group B opening game of the 2022 CAF women’s Champions League was played on Monday in Morocco where the tournament is being hosted.

A brace by Lelona Daweti sealed the victory for the South African side as she netted in each half.

Mary-Magdalene Anjor pulled a goal back for Queens late in the game which was only a consolation effort.

Bayelsa Queens will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they face DR Congo’s TP Mazembe in their second group game on Thursday.

The Congolese will kickoff their campaign against Wadi Degla of Egypt in Group B’s other clash on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Green Buffaloes of Zambia hammered Determined Girls of Liberia 4-0 while hosts AS Far of Morocco pipped Simba Queens of Tanzania 1-0.

