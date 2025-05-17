Bayelsa Queens emerge champions of NWFL for sixth time

Bayelsa Queens have clinched the 2025 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) title with an emphatic 4-1 win over Naija Ratels in Ikenne on Saturday.

The “Prosperity Girls” topped the NWFL Super 6 standings with 10 points, securing their place as league champions and earning a spot in the WAFU B Women’s Champions League.

Star forward Vera Samuel stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick, while teammate Mega Cynthia also found the net. Naija Ratels’ lone goal came from Tumininu Adeshina.

Elsewhere, Nasarawa Amazons and former champions Edo Queens played out a goalless draw.

The result saw Chris Danjuma’s Nasarawa Amazons finish second with nine points, while Edo Queens settled for third place.

Remo Stars Ladies wrapped up their campaign in fourth despite a 2-1 defeat to Rivers Angels.

Titilayo Aweda scored twice for Rivers Angels, while Aisha Animashaun netted a consolation for Remo Stars.

