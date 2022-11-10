Bayelsa Queens lose in Champions League semis, to battle for bronze

Nigeria’s representatives at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League, Bayelsa Queens have been defeated in the semifinal of the competition.

The Queens, who started their campaign with a defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the group stage, picked up their second defeat in the competition on Wednesday night.

They lost to hosts ASFAR of Morocco, who have now qualified for the final after edging Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by Ibtissam Jraïdi whose 27th minute strike was enough to earn her side the hard fought win.

The win means ASFAR will take on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns – who defeated Simba Queens 1-0 in the other semifinal clash – in the final on Sunday.

Bayelsa Queens have a hope of finishing with a medal, as they will take on Simba Queens of Tanzania in Saturday’s third place match.

