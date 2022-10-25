Connect with us

Bayelsa Queens set for Champions League as team arrive host city

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Nigeria’s representatives at this year’s Africa Women’s Champions League, Bayelsa Queens have arrived Casablanca, Morocco where the tourney is billed to take place.

The team, who are reigning champions of Nigeria, arrived the host city on Monday ahead of the competition, and are lodged at the Magic Village Sports Centre.

The Domo Okara side will hold training sessions as they continue preparations ahead of kick-off this weekend.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Bayelsa Queens were drawn againsg defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, TP Mazembe of Congo Democratic Republic and Egypt’s Wadi Degla.

Read Also: Bayelsa Queens to face Champions League holders in group stage

The Queens will face Sundowns in their first game on Sunday at the Stade Grande de Marrakech before taking on TP Mazembe in their second group game three days later.

Their final group game will be against Wadi Degla at the Stade Prince Heritier, Rabat on November 6, as the Nigerians would hope to finish in top two to proceed to the semi-finals.

The winner of the competition will smile home with $400,000, while the runners-up will earn $250,000. The two losing semi-finalists will get $200,000 each.

