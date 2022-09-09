Bayelsa Queens to face Champions League holders in group stage

Nigeria’s representatives, Bayelsa Queens have discovered their group stage opponents in this season’s CAF women’s Champions League.

Bayelsa Queens have been drawn in Group B of the continental competition alongside defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Wadi Degla of Egypt.

The draw was made in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, and the fourth team in the group will be announced later this month after the conclusion of the the Central African Football Federations’ Union (UNIFFAC) zonal tournament.

Group A consists of host club AS Far of Morocco, Simba Queens of Tanzania, Green Buffaloes of Zambia and Determine Girls of Liberia.

The 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League is the second edition organized by the continent’s football governing body.

This year’s edition of the tournament will be held in Morocco from 30 October to 13 November 2022.

Bayelsa booked their place at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League after defeating Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final of the WAFU B Qualifiers’ tournament at the Yamoussoukro Stadium in Côte d’Ivoire.

In the maiden edition of the competition, Rivers Angel represented Nigeria and could not make it out of the group stage.

