Bayelsa Queens win Champions League bronze

Nigeria’s representatives to the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League, Bayelsa Queens, finished the competition as the best third team as they won the bronze medal.

After losing to ASFAR of Morocco in the semifinal, the Queens played in the third-place match and saw off Simba Queens of Tanzania 1-0.

It was Juliet Sunday who netted the only goal of the game to hand the Nigerian ladies the medal.

The win against Simba Queens was Bayelsa Queens’ third in five games at the tournament.

The Nigerian champions had also defeated Wadi Degla of Egypt and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe in the group stage despite starting with a defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The CAF Women’s Champions League final comes up on Sunday, between hosts ASFAR and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

