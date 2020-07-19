Latest Politics

Bayelsa records one COVID-19 death, four new cases

July 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State government on Sunday confirmed another COVID-19 related death in the state.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Jones Stowe, who announced this in a statement in Yenagoa, said four new cases were also recorded in the state on Saturday.

He added that the fresh death increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 20.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa govt records 14 new cases of COVID-19, confirms 1 new death

Stowe said: “With the four new cases in the state, the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 322.

“As at Saturday, we have 127 active cases in our isolation centres at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa. 175 cases had been discharged and total of 20 deaths recorded.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!