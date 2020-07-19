Bayelsa records one COVID-19 death, four new cases

The Bayelsa State government on Sunday confirmed another COVID-19 related death in the state.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Jones Stowe, who announced this in a statement in Yenagoa, said four new cases were also recorded in the state on Saturday.

He added that the fresh death increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 20.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa govt records 14 new cases of COVID-19, confirms 1 new death

Stowe said: “With the four new cases in the state, the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 322.

“As at Saturday, we have 127 active cases in our isolation centres at the Niger-Delta University Teaching Hospital and Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa. 175 cases had been discharged and total of 20 deaths recorded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions