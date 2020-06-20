Bayelsa records six more COVID-19 deaths

The Bayelsa State government said on Saturday the state had recorded six more deaths from COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Chairman, Bayelsa State Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, said the development brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to nine.

He said the state had experienced an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 infection in the past three days, adding that the total number of infected persons in Bayelsa had increased to 128.

He noted that though some patients had been successfully treated and discharged, people must adhere to the recommended public health advisories to reduce the spread of the virus in the state.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa records 54 fresh COVID-19 cases

Apoku, who is also the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, said Bayelsa recorded 17 new cases on Friday, adding that the state government was taking proactive measures in tackling the virus.

He said: “Yesterday, June 19, 2020, 17 new confirmed cases were announced for the state. On June 17, 2020, 25 confirmed cases were also recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Bayelsa to 128.

“While we had one patient discharged from our treatment centre at NDUTH, we have unfortunately recorded six new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to nine. We currently have 90 COVID-19 active cases.”

Join the conversation

Opinions