Bayelsa Update: APC faults INEC’s plan to move collation of Brass results to Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted attempts by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move the collation of election results from the Brass local government area of Bayelsa State to Yenagoa.

The APC reacted to the development in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, in Abuja

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to brazen efforts by Gov. Duoye Diri and his PDP to unlawfully and unduly pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move collation of results of Brass Local Government Area to Yenagoa, the state capital.

“Brass, remarkably, is a major stronghold of our great party where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva.

READ ALSO: Abducted INEC staff regains freedom in Bayelsa

“The move is a calculated attempt to manipulate the results of the votes in favour of the PDP.”

The party charged INEC to stand its ground and collate the results of Brass LGA in the area as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation.

APC also condemned Governor Douye Diri’s incitement of violent protests in Yenagoa.

“The people of Bayelsa deserved to vote and have the results of the election declared in peace and safety.

“Governor Diri must stand down on his attempt to set Bayelsa ablaze and uphold the important duty of his office as the chief security officer of the state,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now