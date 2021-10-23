Bayelsa Utd crash out of CAF Confederation Cup

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Bayelsa United have crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup failing to go past the firsg round.

The club, making their first appearance at the continent, crashed out following a 4-0 defeat against Tunisian club CS Sfaxien in the second leg of their tie.

Bayelsa United had won 1-0 at home in the first leg last week, but could not stand their hosts in Tunisia on Saturday as they fell 4-1 on aggregate

CS Sfaxien scored all four goals in the first half of the encounter, but Bayelsa could not fight back even though they put up a good fight after the interval.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Enyimba will host Diambars of Senegal in Aba on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant won the first leg in Dakar 1-0.

