Bayern appoint Tuchel as manager after sacking Nagelsmann

Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich have appointed Thomas Tuchel as manager after sacking Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann spent less than two years in charge of the German champions.

Tuchel, who was sacked by Premier League club Chelsea in September, has now been appointed as his replacement until 2025.

The German side have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles and sit second in the table this season – one point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

They beat Paris St-Germain to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Manchester City.

49-year-old Tuchel will take training for the first time on Monday.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said: “When we signed Julian Nagelsmann in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis – and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end.

“But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad – despite the Bundesliga title last year – has come to the fore less and less often.

“After the World Cup we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future.

“That is why we have acted now. Personally and on behalf of Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future.”

Nagelsmann joined Bayern after a spell at RB Leipzig and won the league by eight points in his first season in charge, in addition to the German Supercup in 2021 and 2022.

Bayern’s 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen left them with just five wins from their past 10 league games.

