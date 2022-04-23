Bayern beat Dortmund to win 10th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich have emerged champions of Germany after defeating Dortmund 3-1 in a Bundesliga game at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night.

Bayern clinched the title in a grand style, seeing off rivals Dortmund in a thrilling Der Klassiker encounter.

The win for Julian Nagelsmann’s side opens a 12-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table with three games left.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring before Robert Lewandowski added a second for the hosts.

Emre Can’s penalty cut the lead but Jamal Musiala added a third for Bayern late on to deliver a 32nd league title to the German champions.

Read Also: Bayern boss Nagelsmann gets death threats after Champions League ouster

The victory took Bayern’s unbeaten run to nine matches and with just four defeats in the league this season.

Lewandowski has been instrumental in hitting 33 goals, having found the net 41 times last season – a Bundesliga record.

The Poland striker’s future remains uncertain with his contract set to expire in 2023.

Bayern have won their previous five Bundesliga titles by a combined 64 points.

