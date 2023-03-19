Bayern beaten as Dortmund stay top of Bundesliga

Bayern missed the chance to return to the top of German Bundesliga table after losing to Bayer Leverkusen in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

Exequiel Palacios scored two penalties as Bayer Leverkusen defeated the champions 2-1, with Joshua Kimmich scoring the opener for Bayern.

Leverkusen’s Amine Adli was twice booked for diving after fouls in the box, but both decisions were overturned with penalties awarded instead.

The result leaves Bayern second in the table, one point behind Borussia Dortmund, who are now top of the league after their 6-1 win over Koln at the weekend.

Dortmund are finishing a game week at the top of the league for the first time since 2019.

Leverkusen, whose manager Xabi Alonso used to play for Bayern, have now won five matches in a row in all competitions.

Dortmund and Bayern face each other on 1 April in the first match after the international break.

