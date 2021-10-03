Bayern beaten at home for first time in 30 Bundesliga games

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were handed a shock defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the league at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

It was the first time Bayern were losing to a team at their home stadium in 30 Bundesliga matches.

Bayern’s Leon Goretzka had ipened scoring in the first half, before Frankfurt captain Martin Hinteregger quickly hit back to keep both teams level.

But an 83rd-minute winner by Filip Kostic earned Frankfurt a first win of the season and first at Bayern since 2000.

Robert Lewandowski was in action, and his header 10 minutes after half-time was saved Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The keeper also saved from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, as the home side looked to increase their intensity.

Bayern, who were last beaten at home in November 2019 before Sunday’s crash, remain top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

