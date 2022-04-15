Bayern boss Nagelsmann gets death threats after Champions League ouster

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he has been receiving death threats from fans following his team’s Champions League ouster.

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League this week after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Spanish side Villarreal in the quarterfinals.

The German champions had lost 1-0 away in the first leg before being held to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

“I know I will always get criticism from all sides – that’s normal and I can deal with it,” said Nagelsmann.

“But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it’s not so easy.”

Nagelsmann, who is in his first season as Bayern boss, has led the team to sit nine points clear in the Bundesliga, and they look set to retain their title.

The coach added: “If people want to kill me that’s one thing, but they also attack my own mother, who doesn’t even care about football.

“I don’t understand it. As soon as they turn off the TV, people forget all decency. And they think they are the ones in the right, that’s the crazy thing.”

Asked whether he had considered taking legal action, Nagelsmann said: “I would never be done with it. I get them after every single game, regardless of whether we win or lose.

“There are more death threats when we play with a back three than when we play with a back four, and obviously a few more whenever we lose.”

Bayern will take on Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

