Sports
Bayern bounce back from Cup defeat to thrash Union Berlin in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich bounced back from their heavy defeat in the German Cup earlier this week to thrash Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The German champions were thrashed 5-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in the second round of the German Cup, a defeat that marked their heaviest since 1978.
But they returned to their best on Saturday as they picked up a 5-2 away victory at Berlin.
The hosts had Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi in action for 64 minutes before he was substituted.
Read Also: Bayern suffer biggest loss in 43yrs, crash out of German Cup
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 15th minute from the penalty spot before doubling their lead eight minutes later.
Goals from Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman either side of Niko Giesselmann’s effort made it 4-1 to the visitors.
Julian Ryerson gave Union a slim hope with 25 minutes remaining, but Thomas Muller completed the scoring.
The win keeps Julian Nagelsmann’s side one point clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who maintained the pressure on the league leaders with a 2-0 win at home to Cologne.
