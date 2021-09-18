Bayern hit seven against Bochum to go top of Bundesliga

Champions Bayern Munich put up a seven-star performance as they cruised to an 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum in the league on Saturday.

The win moves Bayern to the top of the German Bundesliga.

Joshua Kimmich scored twice after Leroy Sane hit an excellent free-kick to begin the rout.

Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also got on the scoresheet while Vasilis Lampropoulos scored an owngoal.

The emphatic victory comes few days after they also thrashed Spanish giants Barcelona 3-0 at Camp Nou in the Champions League.

The win takes Bayern’s goal tally to 20 after their opening five games of the season.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg can move back to the top of the table above Bayern if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

