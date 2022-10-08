Bayern miss climbing top after blowing two-goal lead in Dortmund draw

In a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie Bayern Munich and prevent their opponents from taking the lead in the Bundesliga.

After Bayern’s Kingsley Coman received a red card earlier in stoppage time, Anthony Modeste headed in a goal to tie the score in the 94th minute.

Dortmund had a chance after Youssoufa Moukoko’s 74th-minute goal.

Prior to halftime, Jamal Musiala, a youngster from Bayern, helped set up goals for Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane.

Coman, a second-half substitution, received a yellow card for a late sliding tackle on Jude Bellingham and was later dismissed for a malicious foul on Karim Adeyemi in stoppage time.

Read Also: Alonso makes winning start as Leverkusen manager

Sadio Mane appeared to be leading Bayern to a convincing victory with less than 20 minutes to go.

Sadio Mane and Germany’s Musiala both had second-half opportunities as Bayern looked to be cruising to a commanding victory with less than 20 minutes remaining.

However, Dortmund fought back, inspired by English teen Bellingham, who took over as captain at halftime after Matt Hummels was taken out.

The draw kept the home team in fourth place, tied for third place on points with Bayern.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now