 Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg

Published

44 mins ago

on

Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga thriller.

Bayern, six-time European champions, were knocked out of the competition in the quarterfinals by their last season opponents in the final.

The defending champions lost the first leg of the tie 3-2 at home but were able to secure a 1-0 win in Paris, which was not enough.

Read Also: PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL

Saturday’s victory over third-placed Wolfsburg to stretch their Bundesliga lead to seven points.

The champions put up a fine performance in an entertaining game away, to win 3-2, with Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring.

Musiala scored again to bag a brace in the game, while Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Philipp were scorers for the home side.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports44 mins ago

Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Latest1 hour ago

Championship leaders Norwich make instant return to Premier League

English Championship leaders, Norwich have won promotion back to the Premier League after Brentford and Swansea failed to win on...
Sports21 hours ago

FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 38th in world, stay first in Africa

Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
Latest1 day ago

The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football

We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Sports1 day ago

Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...

Latest Tech News

Latest5 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech23 hours ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest1 day ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest2 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...