Bayern return top of Bundesliga after win over Hertha

Bayern Munich defeated Hertha Berlin with goals from Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman to retake first place in the Bundesliga.

After a deft dinked-through pass from Joshua Kimmich, Gnabry scored with a diving header to start the game.

With another Kimmich assist, Coman slid past Hertha goalkeeper Manuel Riemann.

Borussia Dortmund now trails the leaders by one point after their 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened VfL Bochum on Friday.

After five minutes, Anthony Losilla gave VfL Bochum the lead but Karim Adeyemi quickly tied the score for Dortmund.

Bayern now lead with four games remaining.

For the first time since 2012, Dortmund hopes to win the Bundesliga.

