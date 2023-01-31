Bayern sign Joao Cancelo from Man City on loan

Joao Cancelo has been signed by German giants Bayern Munich on loan from Premier League side, Manchester City.

The 28-year-old will be with Bayern until the end of the season with the option to join permanently in the summer for 70m euro.

“My decision had to do with the playing time that had been little in recent weeks,” Cancelo told a news conference.

The Portugal international joined City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.

“There was speculation that my relationship with Pep [Guardiola] was not the best but the fact is I wanted to play more,” Cancelo added.

“I wanted to start this new adventure as soon as possible.

“I enjoyed my time at City and I am still under contract with the club so I don’t see it as a final departure.

“I will now focus only on my five months and see what happens then.”

Cancelo signed a new five-year deal with Manchester City in February 2022, extending his contract at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

