Connect with us

Sports

Bayern vs Barca Champions League clash to hold behind closed doors

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Champions League group tie between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be played behind closed doors on 8 December.

Bayern will be playing host to Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium with no fans on the stands as rates of coronavirus infection rise in Bavaria.

Bayern have qualified for the knockout stages as Group E winners, with Barcelona and Benfica battling it out for the second spot in the last 16.

Barcelona would progress with a win regardless of the outcome of the other game of the group.

Read Also: UCL: Chelsea thrash Juve to reach last-16, Barca walk a tightrope after Benfica draw

However, a draw or defeat would open the way for Benfica who would make the knockout stages ahead of the Catalans with a win over Dynamo Kiev.

Barcelona lost 3-0 in their meeting with Bayern at the Nou Camp in September, and their last visit to Allianz Arena was a 3-2 semi-final second-leg defeat in March 2015.

However, Barcelona progressed to the final courtesy of their 3-0 first-leg win and went on to beat Juventus in the final to land their fifth and most recent Champions League title.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

13 − 8 =

Investigations

Investigations2 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders

The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...