BBC journalist raises the alarm, alleges threat to life by IPOB members
A journalist working with the BBC Igbo Service, Obiejiesi Kingsley, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by members of the Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Kinsgley, who raised the alarm on his Facebook page on Friday, narrated how he and members of his family constantly get death threats from members of the IPOB.
He also explained that some of his colleagues have also been getting death threats from people affiliated with the proscribed group who believe they have been reporting negative things about the group and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
According to him, IPOB members who refer to themselves as ‘Umu Chineke’ or ‘Umu Chukwu Okike Abiama’ which translates to Children of God in English, have sent him several messages saying they will kill him and members of his family.
“As a journalist working with BBC Igbo Service, I am not new to death threats. Myself and my colleagues get death threats on a daily basis. Sometimes it hurts, but most times I laugh it off.
“The interesting thing is that the people that threaten to kill me and my colleagues, are the same people that refer to themselves as “Ụmụ Chineke” or “ụmụ Chukwu okike Abiama”. Is it not funny?
“I am not allowed to join issues with these death mongers, but whenever I see the threats, I reply in my heart: “My name is Chukwunaeme. Ejirọ ọnwụ eyi m egwu,” the journdaalist wrote.
