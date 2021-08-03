BBN: Maria dashes fellow wildcard, Pere’s hope for a relationship

Big Brother Naija contestant, Maria has turned down the relationship advances of her fellow wildcard, Pere.

Maria left Pere heartbroken after she informed him on Monday night that she does not want to be involved with him.

At the time, Pere took her aside to tell her he was interested in her.

He said;

“I don’t know how to articulate this so you would understand. I really like you”

Maria did not allow him finish his sentence when she responded;

“Okay can we stop.

I don’t like you so can we just skip it and I’m not faking it.”

A stunned Pere couldn’t say another word as Maria ended the conversation with “cool? Can I go to bed now please” before walking out on Pere.

