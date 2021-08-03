 BBN: Maria dashes fellow wildcard, Pere's hope for a relationship | Ripples Nigeria
Entertainment

BBN: Maria dashes fellow wildcard, Pere’s hope for a relationship

Published

2 hours ago

on

Maria, Pere are the BBN wild cards: Here is what will happen on Sunday

Big Brother Naija contestant, Maria has turned down the relationship advances of her fellow wildcard, Pere.

Maria left Pere heartbroken after she informed him on Monday night that she does not want to be involved with him.

At the time, Pere took her aside to tell her he was interested in her.

He said;

Read also: Whitemoney, Beatrice, three other BBNaija housemates nominated for eviction

“I don’t know how to articulate this so you would understand. I really like you”

Maria did not allow him finish his sentence when she responded;

“Okay can we stop.

I don’t like you so can we just skip it and I’m not faking it.”

A stunned Pere couldn’t say another word as Maria ended the conversation with “cool? Can I go to bed now please” before walking out on Pere.

