BBN star, Alex Asogwa, threatens to assault young lads who wash cars in traffic | Ripples Nigeria

Big Brother Naija star, Alex Asogwa has threatened to whip young individuals who are fond of washing windscreens of vehicles in traffic without seeking permission.

In a Twitter thread, the reality star stated that she was infuriated at how the young men impose their will on the vehicle of commuters.

Addressing the government, she wrote;

Dear Government, this is me announcing in advance.

One day, I’ll come down from the car and flog training into one of these children that forcefully clean cars in traffic then leave the foam or scratch the cars when you don’t have the cash to give.

Read also: Ex-BBNaija housemate, Alex Asogba, opens up on pains of celebrity lifestyle

She continued;

“I usually make excuses for them as I understand that they aren’t taught to do better but it’s frustrating. Then again, it’s our duty as a government to get these kids out of the streets and I see little or no efforts being made. Dear Government, je kori e pe o.

I’ve said my own now before anyone will see any video anywhere or on any useless blog and call me wicked.

I’ll flog that child and still give him/her money if I wish but they need to understand that one day, someone will have their time and also that they need to do better.”

By Adekunle Fajana…

Join the conversation

Opinions