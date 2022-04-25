BBN star, Boma Akpore claims he was miraculously healed after a spiritual attack

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Boma Akpore has taken to his Instagram page to say that he survived a spiritual attack on his leg that left him crippled for long.

The controversial reality star stated this on his Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Monday, April 25.

In his narration, he explained how he was allegedly healed miraculously.

Boma wrote:

“When I was in Primary 3, I had a spiritual attack on my left leg which lead to a sore that wasn’t going to heal, which eventually lead me into being cripple.

Doctors advised that we cut the leg, since we had visited countless hospitals and there wasn’t any positive result. My grandma refused.

We started going to crusades and lots of church programs. Was at a church vigil and pastor said there was someone here with a spiritual sore, you’re healed in Jesus name and I claimed it with faith.

My healing started 30 minutes after. It took me about 4 years to get better and I started learning how to walk again. Only a Fool will say there’s no GOD. May his name be praised hallelujah. Thank you Lord for your countless blessings upon my life amen.”

