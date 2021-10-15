BBN star, Boma, warns men to ‘hide their wives’

Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Boma Akpore has urged men to hide their wives as he stepped out of his house.

The reality TV star who participated in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition became a public enemy following his amoral affair with his married colleague, Tega Dominic.

In an apparent move to let the public know he is apathetic about their derogatory comments, Boma’s recent caption revealed that he has moved on. The reality star’s post is coming several days after he was seen at a social event with Tega’s husband, Ajehbo Dominic.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the reality star is seen exiting a building.

His caption reads;

“Hide your wives, girlfriends, sisters, and even your grandmas. Everything that needs to be hidden.”

Watch the video below.

