BBN star, Ese Eriata, counsels parents not to influence kids’ decisions of a life partner

Nigerian reality tv star, Ese Eriata, on Saturday explained why people shouldn’t allow their parents to influence their decisions in choosing a life partner.

According to the ‘fake’ contestant during the 2017 Big Brother Naija Gobe edition, the biggest mistake a person can make is allowing their parents to decide who they marry.

She shared her opinion on the social media platform, Snap Chat.

The opening part of her paragraph reads;

“The biggest mistake U can ever make in your life is letting your parents decide who U should end up with.”

Read her statement below.

