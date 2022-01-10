Entertainment
BBN star, Ifu Ennada urges couple never to have kids if they’re not financially ready
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has urged couples who are not financially buoyant to never welcome kids.
The reality star specifically stated that marriage is not for broke people.
Speaking further via her Instagram stories, the reality star mentioned that many people usher themselves into marriages with their backup plan being their rich family member or friend.
BBNaija star, Vee, reacts to rumored breakup with Neo
The reality star had this to say:
“Pls don’t get married if you are broke and don’t bring children into this world if you are broke.
Some people do these things because they feel that their rich family member/friend is a backup plan but this is cruel, especially to the kids you are bringing into this world,”
“Let those kids be chilling in heaven till you have money to take care of them. Let’s do better this 2022.” she added.
