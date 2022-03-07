BBN star, Ka3na, says dissolving her marriage was her toughest decision this year

Nigerian reality TV star, Katherina Jones popularly known as Ka3na has stated in a social media post that dissolving her marriage and moving overseas was the toughest decision she had to make this year.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate made this known in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Speaking via her IG platform, Ka3na confirmed that her marriage to her caucasian husband was officially over and she was prepared to move on.

The reality show star who showed off her new home in the United Kingdom mentioned further that moving on without her family and friends was tough, however, she was prepared for the next phase of her life.

READ ALSO: BBNaija star, Vee, reacts to rumored breakup with Neo

Ka3na added that pressing the restart button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce.

The reality had this to say on Instagram:

“It’s Been 17Days Since We Got The Keys To Our New Home @lila_bossbaby

“Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends.

“As some women here may have experienced..

“Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce. But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; “Life Is A Masterpiece.

“Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY”

Read her post below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now